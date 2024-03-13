Parents want a say in choosing new high school principal after years of high turnover

Justice High School parents are demanding to be a part of the principal selection process after the school prepares to hire yet another principal – its sixth in 12 years.

Justice High School's current principal, Tiffany Narcisse, is reportedly leaving at the end of this year. She was at the center of controversy over a social media post after a student died from a drug overdose, many parents considering it tone-deaf.

Now the school is searching for a new one.

A letter from the Justice High School Parent Teacher Student Association to Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid and other district leaders outlined feedback on the process of selecting the next principal of Justice High School.

The letter asks FCPS to "earnestly collect input from parents, staff and students using as many outreach methods as possible." Outreach methods could include in-person meetings, recording input and multi-lingual surveys.

"Going forward, having parents involved in the process is a good idea," said one parent.

In an email to FOX 5, FCPS points to its regulation which specifies that "when a school principal vacancy occurs, the region assistant superintendent shall invite appropriate staff, students, and community representatives to identify specific or unique requirements, characteristics, or needs of the school or community to be considered in the selection of the principal."

FOX 5 has learned that there will be at least one more community engagement session between the school district and the community.













