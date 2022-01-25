Parents against masks hold rally outside Loudoun County school board meeting

A group of parents rallied outside the Loudoun County Public Schools headquarters ahead of tonight’s school board meeting.

More than 100 people are listed to speak during public comment tonight and many want to discuss Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's new mask policy.

The topic isn't on the agenda to be discussed, however, Fox 5 has been told there is a group in attendance looking to make a stance.

Loudoun County school district spokesperson Wayde Byard said no students were sent home yesterday for not wearing masks. Those who refused to wear them were sent to the school auditorium, gym, or library where they could social distance and do virtual learning.

Administrators also made arrangements, so maskless students could have lunch in a safe space.

Byard also mentioned that less than 200 students total came to school without a mask.