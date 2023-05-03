Parents charged with murder, neglect in death of 17-year-old child

Montgomery County Police arrest and charge two parents in connection with neglect and murder, following the death of their 17-year-old child last year.

Police found deplorable conditions inside the home and also removed six other children, placing those children in foster care.

Several neighbors described seeing a large police presence in their Montgomery Village neighborhood Wednesday morning. Montgomery County Police confirmed Dominique Moore, 45, and 40-year-old Cynthia Moore were arrested on a warrant earlier that day and are now charged with Second Degree Murder and six counts of Neglect of a Minor.

Dominique Moore, 45. Photo via Montgomery County Police.

It was back on May 10, 2022 when Montgomery County Police and Fire responded to the 9400 block of Quill Place for a teen having difficulty breathing. The unnamed 17-year-old collapsed. Court documents say the victim’s mother told first responders her daughter had Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, and was dealing with long-term effects from COVID, but also hadn’t seen a doctor in two years.

A detective described the teen as appearing emaciated. Court documents described animal feces throughout the home, little lighting and non-function toilets. Officials also described the home as appearing to have not nearly enough beds for all the family members.

Only on FOX 5, an older sibling of the victim shared some about their lost loved-one but asked not to be identified.

That sibling said the 17-year-old victim was transgender male whose name is Morgan. However, their mother did not respect this.

The sibling wept, while telling FOX 5, "I woke up and he was dead and I never got to say goodbye to him. We were supposed to take him to Japan and take him to see things he liked – and he never went everywhere besides movie theaters or the playground and that’s upsetting because he never got to live a life or work or have friends or do anything. He just lived his life on online and then he died."

"I just want my brother to be remembered as the artist and the person he was. He was as good person," the sibling added, "and I want people who are transphobic and not accepting of their children to accept their kids for who they are and love them no matter what."

Asked how anyone could have helped, the sibling said, "Listen … and I wish the people saw, acknowledged that there’s something wrong with the way the house was and the way everything was going on. No one left the house."

A few neighbors declined to interview on camera.

One described off-camera the heartbreak she felt watching Child Protective Services separate the children from the adults and remove them from the home last year. However, that neighbor still didn’t know the reason why that was happening.

Most neighbors said the family kept to themselves. Some knew of multiple children in the home. Some only knew there was a couple there – and knew the father only by his first name, saying "hi" and "bye" in passing.

Authorities say there were a total of ten total adult and minor children living in the same home with their parents. The six minor children, ages five to 15 years old, were removed after their sibling's death and placed in foster care.

According to a grandmother, it was believed the children would only communicate with people outside their immediate family when they were using an X-BOX game console, a detective also noted in charging documents.

Officials say the medical examiner report, deeming the teen’s death a homicide, was not formalized until mid-last month. While the victim’s height was not given, the ME report described the victim as weighing 79lbs with clothes on. The ME also said the teen died of complications from a neurological disorder.

Officials do not believe this would have happened had the teen been properly cared for.

The children were believed to have been home-schooled, although a detective noted in court documents there was evidence of developmental delays. Police said none of the six children interviewed were able to give an account of what their school day is like.

Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services would not comment on CPS’ involvement or details in this investigation.

The parents are expected to appear in court for arraignment on May 4, 2022.