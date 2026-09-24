Pardoned Jan. 6 defendant who was convicted of assault arrested again

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The Brief A pardoned Jan. 6 defendant who was convicted of assault has been arrested again in Arlington. Bryan Betancur was convicted of assault in August after touching a woman's hair on a train. Betancur was pardoned by President Trump in 2025.



A pardoned Jan. 6 defendant who was convicted of assault was arrested again in Arlington on Thursday, according to court records.

What we know:

Bryan Betancur was convicted in August after he filmed himself touching a woman's hair on a Metrorail train. He was sentenced to 180 days in prison, with credit for time served. He was released on Tuesday, Sept. 22, court records show.

Betancur was arrested in March in connection with the assault and battery on a Silver Line train in Arlington. Video shared online showed him touching the woman's hair. She told a judge she did not realize what had happened until the video went viral, and her colleagues alerted her to it.

Betancur was one of several Jan. 6 rioters who were charged and convicted of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. He was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025.

Court records show that Betancur was on probation for burglary during the riot and that he violated an unrelated anti-stalking order.

The reason behind Betancur's latest arrest is currently unclear.