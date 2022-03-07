Pain at the pump: Gas prices rising to levels not seen for over a decade; here's what you need to know

Americans are feeling the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as gas prices are rising to levels not seen for over a decade, according to officials with AAA.

Here's what you need to know as drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump.

How high are gas prices in the U.S.?

According to the AAA website, the national average price for a gallon of regular is at an all-time high of $4.173, as of March 8.

However, drivers in different states are paying different prices for gas. Drivers in Texas, for example, can expect to pay around $3.85 per gallon of regular gas, while drivers in California can expect to pay around $5.44 for each gallon of regular, the most expensive in the U.S.

"It’s unfortunate we’re seeing prices as high as they are because it’s really impacting a lot of families," said Aldo Vasquez with AAA Arizona.

During the same time in 2021, officials with AAA say the national average price for a gallon of regular is $2.76.

The highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular, according to AAA officials, was $4.114 in July 2008.

What about diesel?

As of March 8, AAA is showing a national average price for diesel at 4.755 per gallon. The record price is $4.845, which was set in July 2008.

As with gas prices, diesel users in different states are paying different prices for the fuel. Currently, South Dakota has the lowest average price for diesel, at $4.251 per gallon, while California has the highest average price, at $5.834, which set a new record there.

What's causing the big price increase?

According to a statement issued by AAA officials, crude prices are soaring because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and that is translating to higher gas prices.

"It’s definitely one of the stronger stressors on the global oil market at this point, and as long as this conflict continues, it’s likely we’re going to see these prices go up," said Vasquez.

Despite the announcement of a coordinated release of crude oil from strategic reserves of the U.S. and 30 other countries, AAA officials say its impact on pricing is limited because the amount of oil being released is small when compared to the amount of crude oil that is exported from Russia to other parts of the world.

"According to [International Energy Agency], Russia exports approximately 5 million [barrels per day] of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade," read a portion of the AAA's statement.

In addition, AAA officials noted a slight increase in demand for gasoline, which is also contributing to rising gas prices.

How high could gas prices get?

GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the gas station level, has said that the U.S. was likely to break price records when inflation is not taken into account for such records.

"Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs, and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. "We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty … Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time."

How much oil do we import from Russia?

According to a report from the Associated Press, the U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia in 2021, representing about 8% of all U.S. oil imports and an increase from 198 million barrels in 2020. That is less than what the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico, but more than the country imported in 2021 from Saudi Arabia.

We produce oil, right? Why are we importing from other places?

It's true the U.S. does produce crude oil. In fact, according to the AP, the U.S. is the world's largest oil producer, even ahead of Saudi Arabia.

According to figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. produced 11.185 million barrels of oil per day in 2021.

However, the U.S. is also the world's biggest oil consumer, and the country can't meet the demand with domestically-produced oil alone. Figures from the EIA show the U.S. consumed 19.78 million barrels of oil per day in 2021.

Now that President Biden has banned Russian oil imports; will that increase prices even further?

President Joe Biden on Tuesday decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports," the president announced.

According to Jacques Rousseau, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners, the U.S. could probably replace Russian-sourced crude oil and refined products with other sources of Russian supply was cut off.

"It’s not as big a deal for the U.S as it is globally, because there are other countries that are much more reliant on Russian oil," he said.

President Biden himself also acknowledged that Americans will feel the pain at the gas pump.

"Defending freedom is going to cost," President Biden said.

How are high gas prices affecting couriers?

In Arizona, Braden Rader's job involves delivering parts to mechanics. His courier job involves a lot of driving, translating into a lot of gas.

"It makes it hard to do this business in general," said Rader. "I love what I do, but my profit margin is being cut into so hard because of the gas prices."

Rader says while he loves his job, he will need a new one soon enough if gas prices keep climbing past already record highs.

"I think that for workers like me that do delivery driving, it makes it almost impossible because they’re not willing to compensate for a higher wage, so it’s all coming out of my pocket," said Rader.

How are high fuel prices affecting truck drivers?

At truck stops, there are a lot of shrugged shoulders.

"I don't know what we're going to do," said truck driver Alan Thompson.

"With the prices and bills, it gets tough sometimes," said Adan Pena, an owner-operated truck driver.

According to AAA, diesel prices in Arizona rose by 74 cents in a week.

"74 cents in one week is pretty significant," said Tony Bradley with the Arizona Trucking Association.

"We say, ‘oh, the prices going higher, that’s fine, as long as they pay us more,’" said Pena. "Sometimes, we don’t get pay more. Prices stay the same price, so that’s when we get stressed out, and I mean. is it worth it?"

Contracts for gas prices are usually seven days behind. so when they rise quickly all at once. drivers have to eat the difference.

"An owner-operator who owns their own truck, they’re going to see that impact right away in their pocket book, and these aren’t 25 mile per gallon truck. These are six to nine miles per gallon, so that’s going to be a dramatic increase to that truck driver," said Bradley.

"Some of them are just waiting. They can’t afford it. We only make so much money to put fuel in our trucks and if it goes beyond that we’ll just stop," said Alan Thompson, who has been a truck driver for 40 years. "It’s not like it used to be. It’s just so expensive it takes the fun out of it. It's just a crying shame what this countryis going though."

How are high gas prices affecting businesses?

Jim Ruebhausen with Stanley's Service Center said he is also affected by high gas prices.

"It happens every time gas spikes. Our business takes a hit, and it’s understandable," said Ruebhausen.

At Stanley's Service Center, many bays are empty on a normally busy Monday morning. He says higher gas prices lead to less work being needed on cars.

"You rethink how many trips you need to take somewhere. Do I need to go out of town for the weekend? Do I need to go to the store three times? Could I do it once? So the car gets used less and if it’s used less, there’s less maintenance," said Ruebhausen.

What about the average person?

In parts of the country with a rather robust public transit network, some computers are taking public transportation.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

