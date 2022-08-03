Johnson: Oxford security guard walked past Tate Myre, looked into bathroom before Justin Shilling shot

A security guard could have prevented at least one Oxford High School shooting death, attorney Ven Johnson said.

Johnson said Wednesday he filed a motion to add security guard Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the families of victims.

Read more Oxford shooting updates here.

Potts, who was employed by the school district and previously was a deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, was armed and had a body cam that was not on at the time of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting, Johnson said.

Johnson said Potts told investigators that when shots were fired, she was confused because she heard on the radio that there was an Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate (ALICE) drill. She then walked by Tate Myre, who had been shot. She allegedly told investigators that she thought that the training makeup was really good, and kept walking.

More: Judge orders release of Oxford surveillance video

It then dawned on her that it may have been real, Johnson said she told investigators.

Video showed her then walk to the bathroom where Justin Shilling, Keegan Gregory, and accused shooter Ethan Crumbley were, Johnson said. She is seen on the video opening and closing the door with her gun in hand before walking away. Shilling was shot after she walked away.

Related: Ethan Crumbley to remain in jail

Shilling, who died the next day, was the fourth and final victim.

Tate Myre and Justin Shilling

"It’s difficult to know that he could still be here," said Craig Shilling "You get paid to do a job. Why wouldn’t you do it?"

Johnson said Potts told investigators she didn't know why she was opening the door, and she didn't hear or see anything.

Keegan Gregory's mother Meghan Gregory, whose son managed to escape being shot, said the video looked like Potts walked in and right back out of the bathroom.

"It was an absolute punch to the gut," she said.

After shooting Shilling, Crumbley came out and surrendered to deputies.

Johnson said he spent 15 minutes reviewing surveillance video after a judge ordered that he could see it. He doesn't know when the video will be available publicly.

"This is getting more and more frustrating by the day," said Buck Myre, Tate's father. "The full on coverup is on."