Overturned cement truck causes delays in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Emergency crews are responding after a cement truck overturned Tuesday morning in Bethesda.
The incident was reported around 7 a.m. in the 6900 block of Democracy Boulevard near the I‑270 Spur. Three vehicles, including the overturned dump‑cement truck, were involved. Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill.
No injuries have been reported, but the crash is causing delays in the area.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.