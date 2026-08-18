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Overturned cement truck causes delays in Bethesda

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published August 18, 2026 9:18 AM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 9:18 AM EDT

BETHESDA, Md. - Emergency crews are responding after a cement truck overturned Tuesday morning in Bethesda.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. in the 6900 block of Democracy Boulevard near the I‑270 Spur. Three vehicles, including the overturned dump‑cement truck, were involved. Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill.

No injuries have been reported, but the crash is causing delays in the area.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

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