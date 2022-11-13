Overnight freeze warning in effect for parts of DMV; DC issues hypothermia alert

A freeze warning is set to go into effect overnight in the D.C. region, according to the National Weather Service, and officials in D.C. are issuing an alert to help protect residents.

The warning will go into effect from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday morning for D.C., northern Virginia, and parts of central, northeast, and southern Maryland.

Weather officials say temperatures across the region are expected to be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

As result of the temperatures, D.C. is issuing its first hypothermia alert starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The alerts calls on District residents to stay vigilant for neighbors experiencing homelessness by helping them call the city's shelter hotline at 202-399-7093.

The hotline allows callers to request transportation to a hypothermia shelter for themselves or someone else.

You can see a full list of shelters open across the District by clicking here.

The NWS is also reminding residents across the region to bring plants inside to protect them from the cold. They also suggest taking steps to protect exposed water pipes.