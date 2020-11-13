Overcast and chilly this morning in the DMV; look for the sun to return this afternoon

It’s overcast, drizzly and chilly this Friday morning in the D.C. area but it won’t stay like this all day. The sun looks to be back by afternoon to start drying up the relentless heavy rain that fell on Thursday.

We’re seasonably cool today as temperatures rise from the 40s early this morning to the upper 50s and low 60s by this afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks sunny and cool on Saturday with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday should be warmer in the mid 60s with a bit more cloud cover and scattered late day showers.

