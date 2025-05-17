Expand / Collapse search

Over 30,000 still without power following severe thunderstorms in Virginia

Published  May 17, 2025 5:13pm EDT
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Severe storms blew through the D.C. region on Friday evening.
    • A rare "destructive" severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Maryland.
    • Several people in the D.C. region still suffering from power outtages.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - A severe weather storm killed at least two people on Friday, leaving downed trees, flooded roads, and lingering power outrages for more than 30,000 people in Virginia.

According to Dominion Energy, most of the Northern Virginia outages are concentrated in Fairfax County.

As of Saturday morning, more than 17,000 BGE customers across just central Maryland were still without power. The hardest hit areas were Howard, Carroll and Baltimore Counties and Baltimore City, according to the company.

According to the Pepco outage map, over 1,500 customers have been impacted as of 5 p.m. in D.C. and Maryland.

The Source: Information from Pepco, Dominion Energy, and FOX 5 reporting contributed to this report.

