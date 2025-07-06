Over 20 juveniles arrested for setting off illegal fireworks in Navy Yard

Police arrested a number of juveniles in Navy Yard on Friday and Saturday night for setting off illegal fireworks.

What we know:

On Friday, July 4, D.C. police arrested 16 juveniles and two adults. 15 of those arrests were for fireworks-related charges.

Officers say they seized the following illegal fireworks:

151 Roman candles

39 Mini firecrackers

9 Fireworks Rockets

6 Firecrackers

6 packs of Bang Snaps

7 additional packs of miscellaneous fireworks

On Saturday night, D.C. police say they arrested five additional juveniles for discharging fireworks in the area of New Jersey Ave and M Street.

Big picture view:

Most fireworks are illegal in Washington, D.C. – including cherry bombs, salutes, Roman candles, floral shells, and artillery shells.

The penalty for the use or possession of illegal fireworks could be fines starting at $2,000.