Over 20 juveniles arrested for setting off illegal fireworks in Navy Yard
WASHINGTON - Police arrested a number of juveniles in Navy Yard on Friday and Saturday night for setting off illegal fireworks.
What we know:
On Friday, July 4, D.C. police arrested 16 juveniles and two adults. 15 of those arrests were for fireworks-related charges.
Officers say they seized the following illegal fireworks:
- 151 Roman candles
- 39 Mini firecrackers
- 9 Fireworks Rockets
- 6 Firecrackers
- 6 packs of Bang Snaps
- 7 additional packs of miscellaneous fireworks
On Saturday night, D.C. police say they arrested five additional juveniles for discharging fireworks in the area of New Jersey Ave and M Street.
Big picture view:
Most fireworks are illegal in Washington, D.C. – including cherry bombs, salutes, Roman candles, floral shells, and artillery shells.
The penalty for the use or possession of illegal fireworks could be fines starting at $2,000.