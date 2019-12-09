Outpouring of support for northern Virginia family of 9 after home destroyed by fire

Fire destroyed their home and car last week, but a family of nine from northern Virginia is focusing on gratitude.

Jacques and Emily Rancourt say they’ve been surrounded by love and support from their friends, church and even strangers after losing their Bristow home. A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $40,000 in a matter of days.

What you should know about the Rancourt family is what they’ve already had to overcome. Emily, a professor at George Mason University and Jacques, a pastor at Gateway Bible Church in Gainesville, have two biological daughters and have adopted five children with special medical needs.

When Emily got the call about the fire, she was in California with their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, who recently got open heart surgery.

‘It’s gone. Our house is gone,’ is what Jacques told her.

She and Luna got a medical flight so Luna can continue her recovery at Children’s National Hospital in D.C. Meanwhile, Jacques is with the rest of the kids at a hotel. The family, in the midst of everything, is trying to plan a birthday celebration for their daughter, Soleil, who’s turning 12 on Tuesday. Her gifts burned in the fire.

"We told her that all of her gifts burned in the fire," said Emily.

She says what’s helped her through is the incredible support they’ve received.

“Jacques said that as our house was burning down, a hundred or more people came out just to see what we needed. To take care of him and the kids,” Emily said.

Even after such a loss, they’re focused on all they have.

“The community support has been beyond my wildest dreams,” she said. “And to me, that just shows me that God is here.”

