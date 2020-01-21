Expand / Collapse search

Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead

Health
Associated Press
Medical staff in protective outfits as a precautions of potential Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus outbreak is seen at the Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. 02JUN15 (Photo by Sam Tsang/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

BEIJING (AP) - China said Wednesday that the number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 and the death toll has risen to 9.

Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters on Wednesday that the figures were current as of midnight Tuesday and all the deaths had been in Hubei province, where the first illnesses from the new coronavirus were reported in December.

Li said that marked an increase of 149 confirmed cases. He said Japan and South Korea had confirmed one case each and Thailand three. The U.S. and Taiwan also confirmed one case each on Tuesday.