Opposition grows against adding flights to Reagan National Airport

D.C. area lawmakers are calling on Congress not to change the slot and perimeter rules at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the upcoming reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration.

They argue that changes to the rules would disrupt the balance among the region’s airports.

They say changes would threaten jobs, economic growth, and other investments in the area.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will hold a press conference Monday.