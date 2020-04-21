Operation COVID Crackdown: 30 men arrested in connection with online child predator sting

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department arrested dozens of men this month in connection with an online child predator sting.

Called "Operation COVID Crackdown" police say they "sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the internet to exploit children."

The men, who police say range in age from 20 to 74, reportedly used online platforms to "initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children."

Police say when the men arrived at the agreed upon locations, they were taken into custody by detectives.

The men were charged with a combined 68 felonies. Their names and charges are listed below:

1. Cesar Vales II, 29, of Manassas, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

2. Halmar Lizama Henriquez, 26, of no fixed address, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

3. Juan Moreno Colindres, 65, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

4. Moises Aguilar Cano, 36, of Manassas, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

5. Renzo Portal, 26, of Centreville, charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution

6. Zachary Kearns, 31, of Oakton, charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

1. Carlos Deras Lopez, 30, of Alexandria, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

2. Franklin Galvez, 25, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution

3. Jose Argueta Amaya, 32, of West Virginia, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

4. Mohamed Mansaray, 23, of Alexandria, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

5. Pedro Gonzalez, 50, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

6. Yuson Joshi, 27, of Woodbridge, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

1. Carlos Giron-Reyes, 22, of Woodbridge, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

2. Eric Womack, 36, of Washinton D.C., charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

3. Jean Pardo Pesantes, 22, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

4. Jose Mejia Carabantes, 36, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

5. Nelson Sosa Grande, 38, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

6. Xavier Jackson, 24, of Springfield, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

1. Alfonso Diaz-Martinez, 36, of Sterling, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

2. Concepcion Gonzalez, 38, of Reston, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

3. Japher Flores Arriaza, 20, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

4. Kumar Bhandari, 37, of Annandale, was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

5. Nelson Diaz Ramos, 32, of Annandale, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

6. Tod Rehm, 74, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

1. Adam Wheeling, 26, of Haymarket, was charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

2. Christopher Barnard, 27, of Burke, was charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution

3. James Rosenberger, 28, of Warrenton, was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

4. Kirrolos Guirguis, 25, of Herndon, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

5. Naga Bollina, 42, of Ashburn, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

6. Thomas Kuglin, 39, of Chantilly, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Police say school closures and the implementation of distance learning have increased many children’s online presence and inadvertently placed them at higher risk of exploitation.

FCPD is urging parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of age-inappropriate sites or platforms.