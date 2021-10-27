Ongoing Charles County bus driver sick-outs cancel over 230 school bus routes Wednesday morning
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - An ongoing bus driver sick-out has resulted in hundreds of Charles County school bus route cancellations Wednesday.
According to Charles County Public Schools, over 230 bus routes were canceled as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Charles County Public Schools first experienced major disruptions last week when dozens of bus drivers called out sick Friday morning.
Here’s a list of the latest route coverage plans and cancellations.