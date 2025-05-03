One year since 3-year-old's death, MPD offers reward for information

The Brief It's been one year since 3-year-old Ty'ah Settles was killed in a shooting in D.C. MPD is offering a reward of $50,000 for information.



A year ago, 3-year-old Ty'ah Settles was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Now, the Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward for information.

The backstory:

On May 3, 2024, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, around 9:10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Shortly after, a 3-year-old girl was located at a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD Officers and members of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to the child until she was airlifted by United States Park Police to a local hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

"Ty’ah was such a beautiful young child. She had a great heart," said Bernard Brown, Ty'ah's godfather, one year ago.

What we know:

MPD is offering a reward of $50,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the killing of Settles.

"This case weighs heavily on all of us at the Metropolitan Police Department and we continue to grieve with Ty’ah’s family," said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. "We know someone in the community has information that can help our detectives deliver justice. We need anyone with that information to come forward immediately."