Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Connecticut Ave Thursday afternoon.

Officials say three adults were involved in a single-car crash in the 3300 block of Connecticut Ave NW. One adult female has been confirmed as deceased.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via Andrew Leyden @penguinsix on Twitter.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police say they are trying to determine how the death occurred.