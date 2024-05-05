One dead in bus crash on I-95, northbound lanes closed

Northbound lanes of 1-95 in Harford County are closed after one was killed and multiple injured in a bus crash Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police responded to the crash at 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say a bus with 24 people on board was traveling northbound on I-95 when it lost control and hit a guardrail.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and multiple other passengers were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

All northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 77 are closed for the ongoing investigation.