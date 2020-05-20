One business owner behind several blue lights tributes in Loudoun County

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, landmarks all over the District, Maryland, and Virginia have been lit up with blue lights to honor front-line heroes. That includes the National Cathedral in D.C., the Capital Wheel at National Harbor, and in Virginia – it turns out just one person is responsible for seven different displays, all in Loudoun County.

Here’s why: Brian King is the owner of Superlative Events, which does lighting and audio/visual event planning for proms, weddings, and other events. Normally he’d be especially busy right now, but this year is different.

“Spring is a really busy time of the year and to have everything change overnight was kind of a shock,” King said Wednesday. “You wake up and you realize, am I going to continue having a business or do I just give up?”

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

But instead of giving up, King decided to give back, lighting up messages of hope all over town – totally free of charge – during what could otherwise be a dark time for him. Currently, he has a display set up at Inova Loudoun Hospital, lighting up the building blue every night and also projecting “thank you” across the new North Tower.

“The only thing we can do right now is to help other people,” King said.

So far, so good. You could say King’s seen the light, and as it turns out, those hard-working healthcare workers have too.

Advertisement

“It makes us feel inspired,” Clinical Nurse Specialist Amanda Golino said. “It gives us hope, kind of gives us the strength to keep going.”

Inova Loudoun is scheduled to remain lit through Friday night.

Click here to sign up for emails from FOX 5