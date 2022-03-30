Omicron 'stealth' subvariant BA.2 identified in Virginia: health officials

Health officials say the Omicron subvariant BA.2, has been identified in Fairfax County COVID-19 patients as well as in other areas across Virginia.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The ‘stealth’ version of omicron is now estimated to be responsible for about one in three COVID-19 infections in the country and one in five COVID-19 infections in Virginia, health officials say.

Fairfax County health officials say that although the COVID-19 Community Level for the Fairfax Health District remains low, they anticipate the BA.2 subvariant will continue to increase.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the share caused by BA.2 is up significantly. The CDC reported last week that the variant accounted for about 35% of new infections. In the Northeast, it was about half.

OMICRON SUBVARIANT BA.2: HEALTH OFFICIALS CALL IT 'VARIANT OF CONCERN'

BA.2 has lots of mutations and is harder to detect than the original version of omicron.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Fairfax County, call 703-324-7404.