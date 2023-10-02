Ohio homecoming queen hopeful dies after collapsing on football field

article

An Ohio school district is in mourning after a homecoming queen hopeful collapsed on the football field and later died.

The Mapleton Local School district said Bre McKean was a senior at Mapleton High School. She passed away last Friday due to "a medical emergency during homecoming festivities prior to the football game."

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community," school officials posted on its Facebook page.

The football game was suspended at halftime as the teams and student body were notified as to what happened. The school also canceled its homecoming dance and other athletic events through Wednesday.

RELATED: Police: Kroger cashier threw groceries, yelled at shopper over price discrepancy

According to News 5 Cleveland, McKean's father is the school's athletic director and said his daughter was "everything" to their family and the community.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.