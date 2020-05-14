Officials to lift lodging restrictions for Ocean City, Maryland

article

Officials in Ocean City are lifting a ban on lodging restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports the restrictions enacted on April 28 were to be lifted during a special meeting of the city council.

Ocean City banned hotels, motels and rental properties from renting out their rooms to non-essential guests in late March.

The restriction was meant to protect visitors and residents as the pandemic worsened.

On April 28, Ocean City extended the restriction to last until May 22, but officials said if Gov. Larry Hogan lifted his stay-at-home order, they would repeal their rules.