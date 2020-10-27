Officials raising concerns over Trump campaign election night party at DC hotel

D.C. officials are raising COVID-19 concerns over a President Donald Trump campaign election night party at the Trump International Hotel.

The campaign has been sending out emails about a planned event, but there are questions over safety given the District’s Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

The official campaign emails offer donors the chance to enter a drawing to attend “an election night party in my favorite hotel,” most likely meaning the Trump International Hotel.

Right now, the District of Columbia COVID-19 protocols has capped mass gatherings at 50 people. The presidential ballroom is advertised to hold well over 1,300 people.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says she has heard of plans for an election night party and has questioned Trump’s wisdom in holding large gatherings during a pandemic.

"Just because you’re invited someplace doesn’t mean you have to go. I know there’s a number of people who attended the Rose Garden event that became sick and who were quite embarrassed by their participation," said Bowser.

FOX 5 reached out to the Trump campaign Tuesday but haven't heard back at this time.

The Trump International Hotel is a leased space in a Federal government building.