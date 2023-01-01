Officials: 5 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond

Fire officials say they believe a gas explosion sparked what turned out to be a terrifying New Year's morning leaving 5 people in the hospital and two homes completely destroyed.

About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs and support staff responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just before 3 a.m. for calls about an explosion in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

They arrived to find what appeared to be a gas explosion with two collapsed homes, several cars pushed from the street, blown out windows and debris everywhere, according to Philadelphia's Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker.

"We had multiple gas leaks in the area, and the smell of gas coming from multiple areas," Walker said.

Homes destroyed in possible gas explosion.

Five people were transported to local hospitals with one man in extremely critical condition. The conditions of another man and 64-year-old woman are unknown at this time; while a 47-year-old man and 44-year-old woman are said to be stable.

Officials say two of the victims were able to escape the homes on their own, but at least one had to be dug out from debris.

"We were very fortunate from what we know now not to have a loss of life, because it’s the middle of the night and everyone is sleeping," Walker said. "And if it's confirmed to be a gas leak, it's very rare to have the magnitude of this type of damage occur to not have loss of life, truly a blessing."

No firefighter injuries have been reported, and officials say they are confident all residents have been removed from the collapsed homes.

However, residents from several blocks surrounding the scene have been evacuated and moved to safety on SEPTA buses and inside the Samuel Recreation Center.

The scene was placed under control in about two hours as public safety crews turned off gas and electric to the area. The safety of surrounding buildings, which also sustained damage, will be confirmed before allowing any residents to return.

The cause of apparent explosion is currently under investigation.