Suspect allegedly armed with 2x4 shot by police in Prince George's County

Prince George’s County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Addison Road South for a report of a home invasion. According to police, the caller said that someone had been stabbed.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw two people – one of whom had been stabbed – and the other person was reportedly holding a 2x4 plank of wood.

After officers repeatedly told the suspect to drop the plank, they did not comply and an officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect in the lower body.

Officials say the suspect is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries but is stable.

The officer who fired the shots is a 30-year veteran. He is now on administrative leave.

At this time, police say they don't know the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Prince George’s County police.