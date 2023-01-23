Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police

Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.

They arrived, and set up a perimeter around the home when investigators say the man began to fire his weapon again. Police say they entered the home and shot the man who was then taken to a nearby hospital with injuries they say are not considered life threatening.

One officer suffered a minor hand injury. No bystanders were injured. The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative duties pending an investigation. Officer body camera footage will be turned over to Maryland State Police for the investigation.

"Any time one of our officers uses deadly force, or potentially deadly force, we must do everything possible to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the incident," said Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando in a statement. "One common practice is for police departments involved in shootings to use an outside agency to handle the investigation. This is important both to maintain the public trust and also to support our officers when they do the right thing. To that end, we have asked the Maryland State Police to take the lead in the investigation into this morning’s shooting."

"The Frederick Police Department will fully cooperate with that investigation," Lando continued. "I am consistently impressed with the way our officers conduct themselves in these tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situations. Due to the ongoing investigative nature of this specific incident, though, I also need to respect the process and allow the state police to do their job."