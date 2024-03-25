Officer shoots, kills pit bull attacking woman and children in Northeast

A woman and two children were attacked by a pit bull Monday evening in D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the dog attacked the victims just after 6:30 p.m. on 49 Street in Northeast.

A D.C. police officer who witnessed the attack reportedly pulled out his firearm, and shot and killed the dog.

The woman and children were taken to the hospital, officials said, and they are expected to recover.