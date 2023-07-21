Expand / Collapse search

Officer-involved double shooting at Fort Totten Metro Station leaves teen and man hospitalized

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Shots fired inside the Fort Totten Metro Station Thursday night left two victims – a teenage boy and a man – hospitalized. 

D.C. police believe both the teen and the man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the gunfire. WMATA is also reporting that a special police officer was involved, and returned fire after being shot at by a suspect. 

The metro agency has not confirmed whether the officer is one of the victims who was taken to the hospital.

D.C. police said they received the call reporting the shooting at 10:48 p.m. in the 200 block of Galloway Street Northeast. 

They are taking lead on the investigation with assistance from Metro Transit police. The Fort Totten station was shut down after the shooting, and will remained closed during the investigation, a WMATA spokesperson said. 

The agency said it does not anticipate any impact to rail service at the station in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 