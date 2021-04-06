Off-duty federal officer fires shots overnight in Prince George’s County

Authorities in Prince George's County say an off-duty federal officer fired shots overnight at a location near the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in the Fairmont Heights area.

Officials say the incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. and the officer may have been working part time at a restaurant in the area.

Police have not confirmed anyone was shot and it is unclear what may have led to the shots being fired.

The investigation is continuing at this time.