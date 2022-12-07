Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots 1 person at Metro Center

An off-duty special FBI agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night fatally striking one person, according to police.

D.C. police said it responded to assist another agency with the officer-involved shooting at the station.

Around 6:21 p.m., Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said the department received a call for a shooting on the Red Line platform at the station.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fall over an 8-foot drop away from the tracks.

The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.

Benedict said the victim who was shot has died. The FBI agent was transported to the hospital after suffering minor injuries during the altercation.

As a result of the police investigation, Metro said there will be delays at the station. There will be single tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North. Train service was suspended between Farragut North and Gallery Place due to the police activity as well. Shuttle buses have been requested.

The FBI Washington Field Office released a statement, saying it is "cooperating with MPD to investigate an agent-involved shooting that occurred at Metro Center."

"The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division," the statement reads.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




