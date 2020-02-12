Off-duty deputy fires shots during confrontation with man stealing vehicle in Prince George's County, police say

Authorities say two people have been apprehended and one person is still on the loose after an off-duty deputy fired shots during a confrontation with a man stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of Dunleigh Drive in the Bowie area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say they responded to the area after reports of three people pulling on vehicle door handles. Officers say they gave chase and were able to apprehend two of the suspects.

A third person, who authorities describe as a black man with dreadlocks and a silver coat, fled and was later seen nearby trying to steal a blue Jeep Compass. An off-duty deputy fired shots during a confrontation with the man who drove off in the Jeep toward Central Avenue.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported. Bowie Police Chief John Nesky told FOX 5 that the Bowie Police Department is investigating the thefts and the Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the weapon discharge.

The third suspect is still being sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.