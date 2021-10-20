Off-duty DC police officer, suspect exchange gunfire during armed robbery near Georgetown: police

Authorities say an off-duty police officer and an armed person exchanged gunfire during an attempted armed robbery near Georgetown early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:18 a.m. in the 1200 block of 28th Street.

Police say an armed person and a second suspect attempted to rob three people in a vehicle when the off-duty officer intervened.

The officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire. Investigators say one of the suspects were arrested and a semi-automatic pistol was recovered. A second suspect is still at large.

It is unclear if anyone was struck by the gunfire or if any injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.