Ocean City shark bite confirmed say Beach Patrol officials

Officials can now confirm they believe a small sandbar shark bit a young girl earlier this week in the water off the beach in Ocean City, Maryland.

Captain Butch Arbin of the Ocean City Beach Patrol said after consulting with the Department of Natural Resources they can conclude the pattern of the bite matches that of a sand bar shark -- which is native to the area.

Jordan Prushinski, a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl, suffered injuries after the shark attack on Monday. The attack left her with 20 cuts and 42 stitches, family members said.

Jordan was on vacation at the beach when she went into knee-deep water. She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.

"I didn't really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere," Jordan said. Her mother, Melissa Prushinski, said other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.

With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan's family took her to Atlantic General Hospital.