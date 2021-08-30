Ocean City firefighters rescues 7 from burning boat

Ocean City firefighters rescued seven people after their boat erupted in flames early Monday morning.

READ MORE: Girl injured in suspected shark attack in Ocean City, Maryland

Fire officials say no one was injured during the rescue operation.

READ MORE: Ocean City Police condemn 'tasteless' flags using profanity on boardwalk

They say the boat fire was reported around 5:17 a.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

During the rescue, the Coast Guard set up a perimeter to keep other boats away from the scene at the inlet against the south jetty.