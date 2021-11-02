Eric Adams elected as NYC mayor

Democrat Eric Adams has been elected the next mayor of New York , The Associated Press projects.

Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president, defeated Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels and a radio talk show host. He will succeed Bill de Blasio , who is term-limited, as the leader of the country's largest city.

"Tonight, New York has chosen one of you -- one of our own. I am you. I am you," Adams told supporters at his victory party. "After years of praying and hoping and struggling and working, we are headed to City Hall."

Carrying a photo of his late mother, Adams, 61, voted on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn. He teared up as he portrayed his life as a New York story, taking him from a poor childhood to City Hall.

Adams will take office on Jan. 1 in a city where more than 34,500 people have been killed by COVID-19, and where the economy is still beset by challenges related to the pandemic. The tourism industry hasn’t come back yet. Office buildings remain partly empty, with people still working from home. Schools are trying to get children back on track after a year of distance learning.

Adams won a crowded and close Democratic primary by running as a moderate and promising to focus on public safety. His 22-year career as a police officer bolstered his law-and-order credentials. Soon after he retired from the NYPD as a captain, he was elected to the state Senate.

Adams was heavily favored over Sliwa in part because registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in New York City about seven to one.

He has promised to address inefficiency in government and inequality in the city at large.

