Nursing home staff cheers after 94-year-old Holocaust survivor beats coronavirus

A 94-year-old Holocaust survivor was greeted with cheers and the red-carpet treatment as he was released from quarantine after beating COVID-19.

Staff at CareOne at Hanover nursing home in New Jersey applauded and rang the bell as Jack Holzberg walked out of the facility on Tuesday.

Holzberg's granddaughter Erica Wasserman was one of several family members there with balloons and signs, saying his discharge represented “a moment of hope and light during this hard time.”

“As a Holocaust survivor, he personifies strength and positivity," she added. "We are beyond grateful to everyone who cared for him, and we can’t wait for the day when we can all celebrate together.”

The New York Post reported that Holzberg was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-April and treated at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, before he was moved to the nursing home in New Jersey to quarantine until he was healthy enough to return home.