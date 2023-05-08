Nurse Appreciation Week celebrated in the DC region

This weekend kicked off 'Nurse Appreciation Week!'

The special week celebrates nurses for their commitment to patients across the country.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited Suburban Hospital in Bethesda where he helped celebrate the men and women responsible for providing care and comfort for the sick and wounded at hospitals across the nation.

Join us in saying thank you! f you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them by emailing wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.