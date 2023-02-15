First look at NOVA Wild after reopening in Reston under local leadership

A slice of nostalgia for many in the DMV now has new local leadership and a new name.

The Reston Zoo is now called NOVA Wild, and it is owned by a Northern Virginia native. FOX 5 got a first look at the wild experience on Wednesday.

Tara Campbell Lussier is an entrepreneur and grew up going to the Reston Zoo which opened in the 1970s. When the opportunity to buy it came up last fall, she made the deal.

She paid $4.5 million and inherited 200 animals and the nine staff members taking care of them year-round.

The safari park reopened for the season last week. This Friday, visitors can enjoy a lights show called the Great Migration.

There are other plans to revamp and upgrade parts of this place in the coming years.