Northwest DC woman stabbed 70-year-old dad to death, police say

A Northwest D.C. woman was arrested and charged after stabbing her 70-year-old father to death, police say.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, officers were flagged down at the intersection of North Capitol and P Streets, Northwest, by a woman who told them she had just stabbed a man in the 1600 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

Officers followed her to the home where they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, police learned that the victim was 70-year-old James Gaylor and the suspect was his 32-year-old daughter Brittany Gaylor.

She was initially charged with assault with intent to kill (knife) but after her father passed away, her charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.