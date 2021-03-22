Northern Virginia school districts strictly enforcing COVID-19 precautions to avoid potential outbreaks

Parents are weighing in as school districts across Northern Virginia and beyond begin cracking down on violations to mitigation measures to avoid any coronavirus outbreaks.

Safety precautions are being strictly enforced to keep students and staff safe, including mandatory mask-wearing.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

School districts across the region are working to develop policies to address this, including disciplinary action if students are caught not wearing masks.

In Prince William County, and other neighboring school districts, we’re hearing from parents that disciplinary action for students not wearing masks could include a call to come pick up their child.

This depends on if it’s the first offense or more and we’ll likely be hearing about more policies in place with the goal to keep everyone safe across school campuses.

Advertisement

Prince William County schools says a student who violates the face mask policy could be removed from class on the first offense, the next violation could result in a warning to parents and then ultimately the student could be forced to do distance learning or face additional disciplinary action.

Fairfax and Loudoun County Public Schools say masks are required for all students, staff and visitors in school facilities.

We’re told if a student is not wearing a mask, it would start with a conversation with the student and a school administrator or school counselor. If the student refuses, it would be treated as a discipline issue and addressed accordingly.

Loudoun County Public Schools says there have been no violations.

We do know there have been some in Fairfax County Public Schools and here in Prince William County Public Schools.

It’s unclear if violations are being tracked right now since students have just started returning to the classroom.