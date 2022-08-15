Northern Virginia man severely injured in motorcycle accident while volunteering overseas

A Northern Virginia family is asking for help from the DMV community after the husband was involved in a motorcycle accident while volunteering overseas.

Ben Jung and Emily Van De Ven were volunteering at an orphanage in Peru earlier this year when Ben had a motorcycle accident while running errands, according to a family friend.

He is currently comatose and Emily is trying to bring him back to the U.S. The family friend tells FOX 5 the couple has spent their life savings, around $250,000, and even sold their wedding rings as part of this effort.

They say the insurance company has not paid anything, and they are desperate for help.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the couple in getting Ben back to the U.S. FOX 5 will have more on this story on FOX 5 News at 10.