Northern Virginia elementary school teacher charged with alleged assault on student
STERLING, Va. - A Northern Virginia elementary school teacher is facing charges in connection with an assault on a student, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Officials said the teacher, Valerie Bowen, 49, of Ashburn, works at Horizon Elementary School. She is charged with assault and battery and was issued a summons.
Officials said Bowen is scheduled to appear in court, but did not share a date for her next court hearing.
The charges came after the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the school was notified of an alleged incident between Bowen and a student on October 1.
The sheriff’s office initiated an investigation, which remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.