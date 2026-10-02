Northern Virginia elementary school teacher charged with alleged assault on student

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The Brief An elementary school teacher is facing charges in connection with an assault on a student. A School Resource Officer at Horizon Elementary School was notified of the alleged incident on October 1. Officials said the teacher, Valerie Bowen, is set to appear in court, but they did not share a date for her next hearing.



A Northern Virginia elementary school teacher is facing charges in connection with an assault on a student, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Officials said the teacher, Valerie Bowen, 49, of Ashburn, works at Horizon Elementary School. She is charged with assault and battery and was issued a summons.

Officials said Bowen is scheduled to appear in court, but did not share a date for her next court hearing.

The charges came after the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the school was notified of an alleged incident between Bowen and a student on October 1.

The sheriff’s office initiated an investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.