Expand / Collapse search

Northern Virginia elementary school teacher charged with alleged assault on student

By
FOX 5 DC
Loudoun County
Published October 2, 2026 5:04 PM EDT
Published October 2, 2026 5:04 PM EDT
article

Loudoun County Public Schools 

The Brief

    • An elementary school teacher is facing charges in connection with an assault on a student.
    • A School Resource Officer at Horizon Elementary School was notified of the alleged incident on October 1.
    • Officials said the teacher, Valerie Bowen, is set to appear in court, but they did not share a date for her next hearing.

STERLING, Va. - A Northern Virginia elementary school teacher is facing charges in connection with an assault on a student, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Officials said the teacher, Valerie Bowen, 49, of Ashburn, works at Horizon Elementary School. She is charged with assault and battery and was issued a summons.

Officials said Bowen is scheduled to appear in court, but did not share a date for her next court hearing.

The charges came after the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the school was notified of an alleged incident between Bowen and a student on October 1.

The sheriff’s office initiated an investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. 

Loudoun CountyVirginiaVirginia CrimeNews