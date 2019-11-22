Norovirus confirmed at elementary school in DC: health officials

article

D.C. health officials have confirmed several cases of the Norovirus at Beauvoir — an independent, coeducational elementary school housed on the grounds of the Washington National Cathedral.

Beauvoir officials said in an email sent to families that the school will close its doors Friday afternoon and remain closed until after the Thanksgiving break due to "Norovirus’ longevity, virulence, and resistance." During this time, the building, playground and all surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned, according to officials.

Enrichments and ABC classes will continue as planned "given the last-minute notification," the school says, however, officials are encouraging parents to pick up their children as soon as possible "to reduce further transmission" of the virus.