No World Cup games? No problem. DMV businesses may still see a boost

The Brief Even though D.C. isn't hosting any World Cup games, local businesses may still see a boost. American University's Matt Bakowicz said there are several reasons why. Among them: D.C. is an international city, there are major watch parties planned, and World Cup fans may still choose to stay in area hotels.



The closest World Cup games may be taking place in Philadelphia, but a number of different types of businesses in the DMV may still see a boost.

What we know:

That's according to American University's Matt Bakowicz, who listed a few reasons why.

Among them, Bakowicz said that D.C. is an international city. So, fans from all over the world live here, they’ll want to watch their home country’s games, and that will lead to boosts for places like bars and restaurants.

Also, you’ve got huge watch parties happening throughout the region, including on the National Mall. Bakowicz expects tens-of-thousands of fans to head there — and over the course of the tournament that lasts more than a month — he said they will buy plenty of food, drinks, and souvenirs.

Bakowicz also predicts that the local hotel industry will see a boost.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the VIP Welcome Reception ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Phot Expand

What they're saying:

"Many individuals are actually using Washington, D.C. as a hub, not a host city, and traveling up to Philly and New York, because it’s a lot easier from a traffic standpoint to get in and out of the cities of New York and Philadelphia, rather than trying to stay there, trying to find a hotel that’s pretty costly," Bakowicz explained to Fox 5.

Dig deeper:

He added that even some World Cup teams are staying a few hours away from their game locations for this reason. That includes Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars. They are currently training at American University.