No joke: Feds are banning humorous electronic messages on freeways

It’s no joke. Humorous and quirky messages on electronic signs will soon disappear from highways and freeways across the country.

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration has given states two years to implement all the changes outlined in its new 1,100-page manual released last month, including rules that spell out how signs and other traffic control devices are regulated.

Administration officials said overhead electronic signs with obscure meanings, references to pop culture or those intended to be funny will be banned in 2026 because they can be misunderstood or distracting to drivers.

The agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, said signs should be "simple, direct, brief, legible and clear" and only be used for important information such as warning drivers of crashes ahead, adverse weather conditions and traffic delays. Seatbelt reminders and warnings about the dangers of speeding or driving impaired are also allowed.

The majority of people who FOX 10 spoke with want the signs to stay. The signs attract their attention while keeping them informed.

"I'm actually going to miss it. I love seeing them."

"I personally will miss them if they're leaving because they actually catch my attention. Boring stuff doesn't catch my attention that well, so I like seeing the fun stuff, the puns, the funny ones."

"I've seen, ‘Drive high, get a DUI,’ ‘Drive hammered, get nailed.'"

There are more than 300 electronic signs above highways in Arizona. For the last seven years, the Arizona Department of Transportation has held a contest, searching for the most creative messages.

"I think we need fun, you know."

"Most of the ones I see are mostly just about if you are driving safe, something about putting your phone away."

FOX 10 reached out for an interview from ADOT, but the agency wasn't available.

(The Associated Press [AP] contributed to this report)