No fans allowed at Washington Football Team's wild card game against Tampa Bay

The Washington Football Team has announced fans will not be allowed at Saturday's wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField.

The team released this statement on their decision:

"Following continued restrictions from the State of Maryland and Prince George's County regarding limitations on gatherings due to COVID, we are not able to have fans attend our upcoming playoff game on January 9th at FedExField. Our entire team, especially our players, will miss having our passionate fans in the stadium as we take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We are grateful for all of the support from our community and encourage everyone to stay safe."

Prince George's County currently has more than 56,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 6,000 hospitalizations.

The Washington Football Team made the playoffs Sunday after a 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.