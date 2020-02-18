No decision after Hoggle hearing

A Maryland judge declined to make a decision today after hearing a motion to dismiss Catherine Hoggle, a Montgomery County mom accused of murdering her children in 2014.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Greenberg heard about an hour’s worth of arguments and emotional statement from the children’s father, Troy Turner.

After all of this, Judge Greenberg decided he will issue a written opinion, that we learned may come this or next week.



Before going into today’s 1:30 hearing, the children’s father, family and supporters gathered outside of the courthouse to pray.

Inside, Turner told the judge, “Catherine Hoggle robbed the children (Sarah and Jacob) of everything they would accomplish.”

He also said if she can get away with this, then there is no justice.

That statement was in response to her attorney calling for the murder charges against Catherine Hoggle to be dropped.

If murder charges were dropped, she could be ordered to civil commitment.

One of the major turning points on Tuesday was a recent evaluation.

Up to this point, Hoggle has been found to be incompetent to stand trial, but restorable.

However, in the most recent court-sanctioned report, the judge said she was found to be incompetent and not restorable.

