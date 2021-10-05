No bus service for dozens of Anne Arundel County School routes Tuesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Anne Arundel County Public Schools says 74 bus routes will be without service Tuesday morning.
School officials say the service disruptions are being caused by "ongoing job action" by drivers at the Annapolis Bus Company.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
It is unclear at this time when service to those bus routes will be restored.
AACPS posted the full list of impacted bus routes online.
Advertisement