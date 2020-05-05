Nike to donate more than 30,000 shoes to COVID-19 frontline workers

article

To help frontline workers who are on their feet for long hours during the coronavirus pandemic, Nike is donating more than 32,000 pairs Air Zoom Pulse shoes to healthcare workers.

The sportswear giant is partnering with the nonprofit Good360 and local organizations to give staff at various hospitals around the U.S. and Europe a pair of comfortable shoes. The shoes normally retail for $120, according to Forbes.

About 30,000 pairs will go to healthcare workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York City, and within the Veterans Health Administration. Another 2,500 will be donated to hospitals in Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and in Belgium, Nike News reported.

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse is the first shoe designed for the healthcare workers.

RELATED: Publix employees required to wear face masks for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic

"Fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in hospital conditions," Nike News said.

In addition to shoes, teams across Nike have created and donated full-face shields and powered, air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses to help protect healthcare workers against the coronavirus.